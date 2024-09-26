BizWest names 2024 40 Under Forty honorees
LOVELAND — BizWest has announced the names of 40 top young business leaders from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley who will be feted at an award celebration next month in Loveland.
BizWest has merged its 40 Under Forty programs from the two regions, with 40 young and emerging leaders to be recognized. Award winners were nominated by their peers, employers or families and selected by a panel of previous recipients of the award. The honorees, all younger than 40, are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at The Forge Event Center, 815 14th St. SW. in Loveland. Early-bird tickets are on sale online for $65 through next Monday, Sept. 30, after which they’ll be available for $75 online or $85 at the door. Discounted rates are available for groups.
This year’s honorees include:
Ben Aaker, vice president for strategy and growth, Bonfire Effect, Fort Collins
Stephanie Anderson, human resources director, Town of Wellington, Wellington
Erin Biwer, deputy division director, Weld County Department of Human Services, Greeley
Karina Branson, founder and graphic facilitator, ConverSketch Graphic Recording and Facilitation, Fort Collins
Jordan Cook, chief financial officer, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins
Haley Curtis, deputy town clerk, Town of Kersey, Kersey
Jack Dennis, director of community banking, FNBO, Fort Collins
Ali Eccleston, managing director of development, Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Drew Esquivel, vice president, FirstBank, Greeley
Codi Farrar, operations officer, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins
Caleb Flores, secondary coordinator for multilingual learners, Greeley-Evans School District 6, Greeley
Jamie Hammond, bilingual real-estate agent, Hub by eXp, Fort Collins
Jessica Hernandez, wealth advisor, Intrinsic Financial Design Group, Greeley
Rachel Hurshman, wellness coordinator, Greeley-Evans School District 6, Greeley
Noah Hutchison, owner and CEO, Hutch Design + Build, Loveland
Josh Kamrath, CEO, Bongo Learn, Loveland
Rebecca Kornas, emergency department medical director, AdventHealth Avista Medical Center, Louisville
Robbie Lunt, senior director of marketing, Biodesix, Louisville
Mariah McCulley, director of community pet resources, Animal Friends Alliance, Fort Collins
Susan McKenzie, fundraising and development manager, Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, Greeley
Kat McManus, owner, The Rainbow Collective LLC, Loveland
Andrew Meyer, senior continuous improvement specialist, Blue Canyon Technologies, Lafayette
Zach Mikash, senior construction manager, Microsoft, Wellington
Tyler Mowery, chief operating officer, Dayspring Christian Academy, Greeley
Mandy Mullen, owner, run.Windsor, Windsor
Allison O’Brien, senior director for global partnerships, Otter Products, Fort Collins
Katharine Penning, associate principal, Clark and Enersen, Fort Collins
Bernadette Pivarunas, owner and clinical director, Radical Healing, Fort Collins
Taylor Pribble, senior people operations business partner, EPS Group, Fort Collins
Hope Pruett, human resources information systems manager, City of Loveland, Loveland
Jacob Scarr, associate, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, Boulder
Merrissa Scranton, social caseworker manager, Larimer County Department of Human Services, Fort Collins
Ian Skor, owner and CEO, Sandbox Solar, Fort Collins
Ashley Steinbach, general manager, Street Media Group, Loveland
Megan Streetman, development director, McKee Wellness Foundation, Loveland
Charles Testa, associate attorney, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, Boulder
Jason Vaughn, construction executive, Brinkman Construction, Fort Collins
Alex Wells, CEO and co-founder, Imprint Digital, Loveland
Cassandra Williams, executive director and outpatient therapist, Bonding and Behavior, Greeley
Aspen Zabel, interior department director, VFLA Architecture + Interiors, Fort Collins
Associate sponsors of the event include Alchemer LLC, Canvas Credit Union and Madwire Media LLC