BizWest names 2024 40 Under Forty honorees

LOVELAND — BizWest has announced the names of 40 top young business leaders from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley who will be feted at an award celebration next month in Loveland.

BizWest has merged its 40 Under Forty programs from the two regions, with 40 young and emerging leaders to be recognized. Award winners were nominated by their peers, employers or families and selected by a panel of previous recipients of the award. The honorees, all younger than 40, are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at The Forge Event Center, 815 14th St. SW. in Loveland. Early-bird tickets are on sale online for $65 through next Monday, Sept. 30, after which they’ll be available for $75 online or $85 at the door. Discounted rates are available for groups.

This year’s honorees include:

Ben Aaker, vice president for strategy and growth, Bonfire Effect, Fort Collins

Stephanie Anderson, human resources director, Town of Wellington, Wellington

Erin Biwer, deputy division director, Weld County Department of Human Services, Greeley

Karina Branson, founder and graphic facilitator, ConverSketch Graphic Recording and Facilitation, Fort Collins

Jordan Cook, chief financial officer, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins

Haley Curtis, deputy town clerk, Town of Kersey, Kersey

Jack Dennis, director of community banking, FNBO, Fort Collins

Ali Eccleston, managing director of development, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Drew Esquivel, vice president, FirstBank, Greeley

Codi Farrar, operations officer, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins

Caleb Flores, secondary coordinator for multilingual learners, Greeley-Evans School District 6, Greeley

Jamie Hammond, bilingual real-estate agent, Hub by eXp, Fort Collins

Jessica Hernandez, wealth advisor, Intrinsic Financial Design Group, Greeley

Rachel Hurshman, wellness coordinator, Greeley-Evans School District 6, Greeley

Noah Hutchison, owner and CEO, Hutch Design + Build, Loveland

Josh Kamrath, CEO, Bongo Learn, Loveland

Rebecca Kornas, emergency department medical director, AdventHealth Avista Medical Center, Louisville

Robbie Lunt, senior director of marketing, Biodesix, Louisville

Mariah McCulley, director of community pet resources, Animal Friends Alliance, Fort Collins

Susan McKenzie, fundraising and development manager, Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, Greeley

Kat McManus, owner, The Rainbow Collective LLC, Loveland

Andrew Meyer, senior continuous improvement specialist, Blue Canyon Technologies, Lafayette

Zach Mikash, senior construction manager, Microsoft, Wellington

Tyler Mowery, chief operating officer, Dayspring Christian Academy, Greeley

Mandy Mullen, owner, run.Windsor, Windsor

Allison O’Brien, senior director for global partnerships, Otter Products, Fort Collins

Katharine Penning, associate principal, Clark and Enersen, Fort Collins

Bernadette Pivarunas, owner and clinical director, Radical Healing, Fort Collins

Taylor Pribble, senior people operations business partner, EPS Group, Fort Collins

Hope Pruett, human resources information systems manager, City of Loveland, Loveland

Jacob Scarr, associate, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, Boulder

Merrissa Scranton, social caseworker manager, Larimer County Department of Human Services, Fort Collins

Ian Skor, owner and CEO, Sandbox Solar, Fort Collins

Ashley Steinbach, general manager, Street Media Group, Loveland

Megan Streetman, development director, McKee Wellness Foundation, Loveland

Charles Testa, associate attorney, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, Boulder

Jason Vaughn, construction executive, Brinkman Construction, Fort Collins

Alex Wells, CEO and co-founder, Imprint Digital, Loveland

Cassandra Williams, executive director and outpatient therapist, Bonding and Behavior, Greeley

Aspen Zabel, interior department director, VFLA Architecture + Interiors, Fort Collins

Associate sponsors of the event include Alchemer LLC, Canvas Credit Union and Madwire Media LLC