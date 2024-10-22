Karina Branson

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Founder, Graphic Facilitator

Conversketch Graphic Recording & Facilitation

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Keep trusting your intuition, and be present when listening and ask thoughtful questions.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I am ever grateful for the generosity, endless talent, and beautiful big heart of Kriss Wittmann who answered my questions and let me shadow her early on. To Jes Thompson, my graduate advisor who believed in me and opened the door for my early graphic facilitation practice. To Emily Shepard and Alece Birnbach, for your endless support, for our brain trust, and your invaluable advice. To my partner Spencer who has always wholeheartedly supported my creative work without a second thought.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I am continuing to explore my creativity, I am cultivating community, and I am appreciating each new day I get to live.

