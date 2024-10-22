Jack Dennis

Jack Dennis

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Director, Community Banking

FNBO

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Be resilient. When things get hard, or there are missed opportunities, stay the course. There is value in building things over time. In the end, you will have something to look back on that will be something truly special.

SPONSORED CONTENT

.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I see myself being the best husband and father possible. Regardless of all other things, as long as those two things have occurred my life will be in a good place.

View the 2024 – 40 Under Forty honorees.

Visit the 40 Under Forty website.

on Facebook on LinkedIn