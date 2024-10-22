Mariah McCulley

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Director of Community Pet Resources

Animal Friends Alliance

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Keep being yourself, trusting yourself and pushing yourself.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

Sarah Swanty is absolutely one of my greatest mentors. She has challenged and supported me in all the right ways!

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I hope to continue in the animal welfare field, continue to grow professionally and keep dreaming big!

