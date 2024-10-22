Rachel Hurshman

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Wellness Coordinator

Greeley-Evans School District 6

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Spend more time building and maintaining relationships.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My family

Grad school professors at CSU: Dr. Melby, Dr. Cunningham-Sabo

D6 Nutrition Services department leaders: Danielle Bock and Kara Sample

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

Continuing to contribute to my community

Impacting workplace wellbeing

Growing in leadership and supporting roles

Lots of traveling, mountain biking and trying new things!

