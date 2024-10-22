Megan Streetman

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Development Director

McKee Wellness Foundation

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Follow your passion, and explore all avenues available to you. The conventional path is not always the right path, and it’s okay to change your mind. There are numerous routes to achieve your goals, and leveraging your skills in unconventional ways can lead to unique and rewarding outcomes.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I have discovered my professional passion in nonprofit fund development, where I can effectively contribute to strengthening and enhancing community well-being. This role aligns seamlessly with my skills and interests, making it an ideal fit for me. I am committed to continuing my contributions to our community through this important work for the foreseeable future.

