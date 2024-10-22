Codi Farrar

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Operations Officer

Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

I would tell my younger self that there is a career to be had in philanthropy, even though it is often not talked about in high school or college. I’ve always been interested in nonprofits from a young age but never thought that could be a career until I landed in my roles in healthcare and at the NoCo Foundation. This would have relevied a lot of my stress during college years trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life!

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My greatest mentors are my parents; I always ask them for personal or professional advice. My Dad especially always has wisdom to share about business after a long corporate career. I still call them anytime I have an adulting question or need help fixing something!

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

I see myself as a leader in a philanthropic organization that makes a difference in my community. I hope to still serve on nonprofit boards and volunteer for causes I care about. I will, of course, still be keeping up with pop culture and listening to Taylor Swift.

