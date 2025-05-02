Government & Politics  May 2, 2025

North Front Range planning exec leaving for Canada

Paul Sizemore
By

Paul Sizemore, who followed 11 years of work with the City of Fort Collins with 10 months as executive director of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization, will leave that post May 23.

