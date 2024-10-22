Tyler Mowery

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Don’t be afraid to lead and embrace failure along the way. The Latin root of “Entrepreneur” breaks down to entre and prendes. Entre means “to swim out” and prendes means “to grasp, understand, or capture.” Swim out into the unknown, capture failure, and redefine it to benefit your organization and community.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I am deeply honored to be included in the 40 Under Forty, but this achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support, guidance, and life lessons from my parents. While many others have contributed to my growth and continue to pour into my life, my parents were my first and greatest mentors. I love you both.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I envision myself continuing to lead with purpose, striving to broaden my impact and drive meaningful change. My passion lies in economic development and sustainability, particularly in developing countries. I aspire to be involved in initiatives that provide resources and opportunities often taken for granted. Additionally, I hope to mentor emerging leaders, passing on the guidance and support I was fortunate to receive, as a way of giving back.

