Cassandra Williams

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Executive Director

Bonding and Behavior

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

I would tell my younger self that my sensitivity is superpower then and now, and will be the quality that creates so much future success in both relationships and business.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My greatest learning experiences come from the clients that I serve. Doreen Hills, LPC with the Center for Healing Trauma and Attachment provided me with invaluable mentorship. In my personal life my biggest supporters and mentors in many arenas are my parents, Chris and Deborah-Leigh Stewart, and my husband, Matthew Williams.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

In the next decade I hope to continue direct client service in addition to building more opportunities for supervision, agency consultation and supporting newcomers in practice management. I intend to continue to evolve my practice in trauma specialized care.

