Robbie Lunt

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Senior Director of Marketing

Biodesix

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Embrace every moment! Every life experience, good or bad, will shape who you become.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I have been lucky to have many mentors and role models. First, my parents – who both worked hard to create a safe and loving environment for me and my sisters to grow up in while also achieving professional success. Second, within my professional career – each and every manager I have had opened my eyes to impact that marketing can have.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

Staying the course. I am fortunate to have a fulfilling personal and professional life where I am making a difference in the lives of others. I hope that impact only increases as I gain more experience, perspective, and of course years!

