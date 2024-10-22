Taylor Pribble

Taylor Pribble

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Senior People Operations Business Partner

EPS Group

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be to trust the process and stay resilient. Hard work and determination have been crucial in getting me where I am today, but I’ve learned that success doesn’t always come as quickly as we hope. Patience, continuous learning, and staying adaptable are just as important. Looking back, I’d remind myself that every challenge is an opportunity for growth and that the path may not always be straight, but it will lead to where you’re meant to be.

SPONSORED CONTENT

.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

My greatest mentors have been my parents. They’ve always set an incredible example through their hard work and perseverance, constantly pushing me and my brothers to give our best in everything we do. From a young age, they instilled the values of dedication, integrity, and resilience, which have been the foundation of my success both personally and professionally. Their unwavering support and belief in my potential have been a constant source of motivation, and I carry those lessons with me every day in my work and life.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I envision myself playing a more impactful role as a mentor and leader in the HR field, guiding and inspiring the next generation of professionals to excel and achieve their full potential. I’m passionate about fostering growth and helping others navigate their careers successfully. At the same time, I want to embrace a healthier work-life balance, where I can fully invest in both my professional ambitions and personal fulfillment. I am hopeful that raising a family will be at the heart of this balance, ensuring that I remain present and engaged in my career while being actively involved in my children’s lives.

View the 2024 – 40 Under Forty honorees.

Visit the 40 Under Forty website.

on Facebook on LinkedIn