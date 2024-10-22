Stephanie Anderson

Stephanie Anderson

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

HR Director

Town of Wellington

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

Never settle. Seek a career that ignites your passion and fulfills you. Pursue training that hones your skills and enhances your expertise. Embrace every opportunity by stepping out of your comfort zone. Most importantly, surround yourself with individuals who challenge and inspire you, and value your unique contributions.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I have been incredibly fortunate to have several mentors throughout my career who have profoundly influenced my personal and professional growth. One mentor who stands out is a colleague from my tenure at the City and County of Denver. From the moment I joined, I admired her ability to actively listen to staff at all levels while sharing her HR expertise in a way that made everyone feel valued. She celebrated my successes and supported me through setbacks. Even after my time in Denver, she remains a vital source of encouragement and wisdom. I am truly grateful for her friendship and mentorship, which have helped me evolve from a novice in HR to a Director. Thank you, Debbie.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

After 40, I envision myself deepening my commitment to serving my community and making a meaningful impact. My passion for public service drives me to pursue a fulfilling career dedicated to giving back to the residents and communities I engage with. I take pride in my achievements thus far and will relentlessly seek new opportunities to create positive change and contribute to a brighter future.

