Jason Vaughn

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Construction Executive

Brinkman Construction

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

My advice is to surround yourself with individuals who embody the qualities you aspire to develop. With their support, you may discover potential within yourself that you never thought possible. These individuals will motivate, coach, mentor, and hold you accountable, helping you reach levels of success beyond your own expectations.

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

I am grateful to my parents for instilling in me a strong work ethic based on integrity, responsibility, and discipline. I owe my deepest thanks to my wife for her unwavering support, her willingness to listen, offer advice, and help me grow as a better partner in our marriage and family. I also want to acknowledge my managers and colleagues for the opportunities they’ve provided, their trust in my abilities, and for challenging me to step outside my comfort zone.

Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing with your life after 40?

As I move forward, I am committed to embracing new opportunities for growth and to supporting those around me. With my impending 40th birthday and current stage of life, I’ve reflected on my accomplishments thus far and to recognize my ongoing potential for improvement. Looking ahead, I am eager to give back by helping others realize their own potential and achieve great things.

