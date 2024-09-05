Regional summit to address affordable housing solutions

LOVELAND — BizWest in October will present the Northern Colorado Affordable Housing Summit, a half-day conference that will convene public- and private-sector stakeholders to discuss the region’s affordable-housing crisis.

The event will take place at Loveland Yards, 5661 McWhinney Blvd., from 8 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 3. It will include government officials, home builders, real estate developers and other community members, exploring challenges and opportunities for increasing the supply of affordable housing in the region.

Sessions will provide an overview of affordable-housing programs, historical trends for construction of affordable-housing units, a review of processes in various municipalities, case studies exploring what has and hasn’t worked, and workshops to identify solutions to issues in development of affordable housing.Information on the program is available here. For sponsorship details, contact Natalie Petersen at [email protected].