Windsor Chamber exec takes new role at Water Valley

WINDSOR — Dennis Houston recently left his role as executive director and CEO of the Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce to be the new vice president of community outreach at The Water Valley Co., the company said in a press release.

Houston came to the Windsor job in March 2024. The Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce posted a job announcement on its website and in its newsletter emailed to subscribers. Chamber representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Houston started the Water Valley job on Monday. He will oversee public relations, stakeholder communications, legislative advocacy and regional coalition-building, the press release said. Houston will represent The Water Valley Co. in city, county and regional discussions.

“The Water Valley Company doesn’t just develop land—it shapes places that become the heart of the community,” Houston said in the release.

Houston has years of experience in community outreach, public relations and business advocacy, said Martin Lind, founder and CEO of The Water Valley Co.

“His expertise and collaborative energy are exactly what we need as we grow future projects and continue building legacy communities across northern Colorado,” Lind said in the release.

An entity controlled by Lind most recently bought the dormant 438-acre Carestream Health Inc. property in unincorporated Weld County. The former business campus is virtually surrounded by Windsor’s town limits and is located east of Colorado Highway 257, south of Eastman Drive.

Vima OZ LLC paid $3.5 million for the property, which includes five buildings totaling about 1.4 million square feet, along with hundreds of acres of industrial land. The May 30 purchase came with shares of the Whitney Ditch, as well as assignment of a water lease for the Davis and Consolidated Law Seepage Ditch.

Houston has been a member of multiple White House business roundtables and has testified before Congress on economic development issues, according to the release.

“Great communities begin with bold ideas — and the courage to act on them, and that’s just what the organization does to create environments where families, businesses, and ideas can thrive. I’m excited to be able to help create the future,” Houston said in the press statement.

