Lawrence Yun to keynote Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

BOULDER — Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, will keynote the 17th annual Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, Nov. 21.

Real estate professionals are eligible to earn seven continuing-education credits at the event, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

The credits are offered through BoLo Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate.

Yun will speak on national trends in the real estate and mortgage markets. He oversees a wide range of research activity for NAR, including the association’s Existing Home Sales statistics, Affordability Index and Home Buyers and Sellers Profile Report. He regularly provides commentary on real estate market trends for NAR’s 1.4 million Realtors.

Lawrence Yun

He also creates NAR’s forecasts and participates in economic forecasting panels, including the Blue Chip Council and the Wall Street Journal Forecasting Survey. He also participates in the Industrial Economists Discussion Group at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. He appears regularly on financial news outlets, is a frequent speaker at real estate conferences throughout the U.S., and has testified before Congress.

Yun received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland at College Park.

Other sessions at the conference will explore:

Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder, will offer a residential forecast.

Geoffrey Keys, managing broker of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC, will lead a panel discussion of trends in the commercial sector.

Destination 2025: Strategies for Navigating the Office Market will explore dynamics surrounding office leases and loan renewals.

Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.

Investor Analysis: examining how national investors view the Boulder market compared with other regions of the country.

The New Paradigm: exploring how compensation structures for residential brokers have changed due to recent court settlements.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Those interested can register for the conference on the BizWest website. The registration fee is $85. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Sponsors include charter sponsor Re/Max of Boulder; title sponsor Elevations Credit Union; presenting sponsor Koelbel & Co.; and associate sponsors Alchemer, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, Boulder Chamber, First American Title, FirstBank, GTC, Longmont Economic Development Partnership, and Lyons Gaddis.

