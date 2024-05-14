Boulder apartment complex sells for $21.7 million

The apartments at 949 Marine St. sold for $21.7 million. Source: Boulder County assessor records.

BOULDER — The apartment complex at 949 Marine St. in Boulder has sold for $21.7 million.

Unique Apartment Group, a division of Unique Properties Inc., brokered the sale on behalf of the seller.

The property is a 32-unit, 26,788-square-foot apartment complex with 56 bedrooms. The sales price equates to $810.44 per square foot.

The buyer was Captain Corkum LLC, a company that lists a Shaker Heights, Ohio, address that is shared with the Louise H. and David S. Ingalls Foundation Inc.

The seller was Louisville-based Hill House LLC.

Unique was able to navigate an assumption of an existing Fannie Mae loan. Captain Corkum assumed the financing that the seller procured about three years ago.

Hill House purchased the property in 2015 for $8.65 million.