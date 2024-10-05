Broomfield Community Foundation awards almost $65K to 18 nonprofits

BROOMFIELD — The Broomfield Community Foundation has awarded $64,500 in grants to local nonprofits, including $47,500 to 12 local arts and civic organizations.

“Through these grants, we empower local organizations to create programs that uplift and inspire, ensuring that Broomfield continues to be a place where art and civic responsibility flourish,” Broomfield Community Foundation executive director Dion West said in a prepared statement. “These organizations don’t just serve the community; they shape it. Their work is critical in creating a Broomfield where everyone has a voice and the chance to participate fully.’

Arts and civic organizations receiving funds included:

A Child’s Song.

Art in Action.

Broomfield Council on the Arts & Humanities.

Broomfield Symphony Orchestra.

Broomfield Veterans Museum.

Can’d Aid.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance.

Colorado Symphony Association.

Dance Arts Studio.

Museo de las Americas.

Parlando School of Musical Arts.

Sister Cities – Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

An additional $17,000 was distributed through the Youth Opportunity Fund to eight entities, including local school’s student clubs, empowering students in various activities.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Assisting in funding these student clubs, guided by teacher-sponsors, youth are empowered with creativity and leadership,” West said. “We’re excited to see the incredible projects and student growth that these funds will support. With this funding, we unlock the doors to student participation in clubs that may otherwise be out of reach—giving every young person the chance to pursue their passions and develop new skills.’

Youth Opportunity Fund grantees included:

Aspen Creek Pre-K through 8th: Gay Straight Alliance Club.

Broomfield Heights Middle School: Crafts Club, Diversity and New Cultural Education Club (DANCE), Garden Club and Percussion Club.

Broomfield High School: Eagle Way Theatre Company, Interact Club, and Marching Band.

Nativity: Faith and Reason – Athletic Scholarships.

Parlando School of Music: M.O.R.E. for Colorado distributed to Aspen Creek Pre-K though 8th, Jefferson.

Academy Charter School, and Prospect Ridge Academy.

Westlake Middle School: Color Guard Club.

The Broomfield Community Foundation, in partnership with the City and County of Broomfield, also is running the Health and Human Services grant cycle, through which $800,000 will be granted to nonprofits that provide essential services such as housing, food, medical care to seniors and education.

on Facebook on LinkedIn