Mister Oso, Aviano Coffee opening this weekend at Moxy Boulder

BOULDER — Mister Oso and Aviano Coffee — both Denver-born concepts — will celebrate a grand opening Saturday at the Moxy Boulder hotel.

Mister Oso serves a Latin-inspired menu, while Aviano offers specialty brews from Intelligentsia Coffee.

Moxy Boulder opened about a year ago. The 189-room hotel at 1247 Pleasant St. features 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 5,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor events space, bar and lounge areas and a publicly accessible courtyard, according to Vision Hospitality Group, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company contracted to manage the property. Denver-based The Nichols Partnership Inc., with funding from BMC Investments, was the Moxy Hotel’s developer.

