Goodwill of Colorado partners with O-I Glass for recycling day

WINDSOR — O-I (NYSE: OI) will partner with Goodwill Colorado on Friday as a part of “America Recycles Day” to help boost consumer glass recycling, according to a news release.

Recycling bins will be placed at four Goodwill of Colorado’s Outlet locations in Colorado Springs, Westminster and Denver, the news release stated.

O-I will haul the glass to its Broomfield-based Glass to Glass recycling plant and manufacture new glass bottles from the recycled material at its Windsor facility, the release stated. In northern Colorado, the bins will be featured at the following locations:

Goodwill of Colorado Westminster Outlet, 6850 Federal Blvd.

Goodwill of Colorado Kearney Outlet, 4355 Kearney St., Denver

Glass items accepted through the glass recycling program include bottles, jars without the lid, glass table tops out of the frame, glass vases, and glass food containers. Windows, mirrors, light bulbs, Pyrex (heat-treated glass), solar panels, TVs/monitors and drinking glasses are not accepted as part of this program, the release stated.

