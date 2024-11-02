Community Foundation Boulder County donates $68K to 22 organizations

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has awarded $68,000 in grants through its BRAVO, Open Door and Veterans funds.

Twenty-two grantees, selected by community volunteers, will receive the funds to support Boulder County’s Latino, LGBTQ+ and veteran communities.

The Equity Funds include the BRAVO Fund (Building Resiliency through Active Voices and Opportunities), the Open Door Fund and the Veterans Fund, all discretionary grantmaking funds of Community Foundation Boulder County. The three funds are aimed at improving the quality of life for Latino communities, enhancing the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) people and allies, and supporting Boulder County veterans and their families, respectively.

“Our Equity Funds play an important role in our work to create a community where everyone can thrive,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, said in a written statement. “Our Latino, LGBTQ+ and Veteran communities face unique challenges, and through the work of these funds, we strive to support equitable, community-driven solutions to those challenges and make Boulder County stronger in the process.”

Sarah Harrison, vice president of programs at Community Foundation Boulder County, said the work is only possible thanks to the leadership of community members and nonprofits passionate about supporting the Latino, LGBTQ+ and Veteran communities. Community volunteers play a key role in deciding who receives funding.

“The foundation’s grantmaking process is guided by our community,” Harrison said. “Passionate volunteers who are knowledgeable about the needs of these communities lead the BRAVO, Open Door and Veterans Fund committees. We’re also fortunate to have a wealth of nonprofits doing amazing work to support our Latino, LGBTQ+ and Veteran communities and we’re honored to help advance their missions.”

To learn more about the BRAVO Fund, Open Door Fund or Veterans Fund, visit commfound.org/grants.

2024 Equity Fund grantees included:

BRAVO Fund grantees – $6,500.

Open Door Fund grantees – $50,000.

Veterans Fund grantees – $11,500.

Veterans Community Project – $2,000.

