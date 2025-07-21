 July 21, 2025

Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department fest to celebrate 50 years

RCVFD Mountain Festival
BELLVUE — The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the RCVFD Mountain Festival set for Sept. 6 at 11835 Rist Canyon Road in Bellvue.

“Our residents and visitors depend on volunteer firefighters year-round in all types of emergency situations. Sharing our 50-year milestone at the Mountain Festival provides us the chance to both recognize and thank our dedicated, hardworking firefighters and community that supports them,” RCVFD chief Mark Neuroth said in a news release. “We welcome the opportunity to invite visitors to join us in this day of celebrating past, present, and future volunteer firefighters.”

The event “will feature a gigantic used book sale, large silent auction, bake sale, plant sale, firefighter dunk tank, artisan vendors, food trucks, large-covered dining area in front of the music venue, car show, and 2025 RCVFD commemorative t-shirt booth,” the release said.

For more information visit www.festival.RCVFD.org.

