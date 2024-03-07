REI Co-op plans summer opening at Loveland’s Centerra

An artist’s rendering of the REI Co-op store planned to open this summer at The Marketplace at Centerra in Loveland. Courtesy REI.

LOVELAND — REI Co-op plans to open its 10th Colorado outdoor sports and recreation store this summer at The Marketplace at Centerra in Loveland.

The roughly 23,000-square-foot store near U.S. Highway 34 and Rocky Mountain Avenue will include a full-service ski and bike shop, according to an REI news release.

“REI’s presence in Colorado began in 1983 with our first store in Denver. Loveland will be our 10th location in the state,” REI regional director Janet Hopkins said in the release. “We look forward to serving the community and visitors who come to enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park, Long View Trail and the Colorado Front Range Trail, and endless outdoor opportunities. REI will also seek partnerships with local outdoor nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Ways to thank a caregiver If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!

The Loveland location, which is expected to employ about 40 workers, will be REI’s third in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley. The Sumner, Washington-based retailer has locations in Boulder and Fort Collins.At Centerra, REI will join a shopping district in close proximity to a handful of other existing and planned sporting goods stores, including Scheels, which opened a few years ago in Johnstown; Bass Pro Shops, which is planning to build a 130,000-square-foot store in The Brands shops at northeast corner of Interstate 25 and Crossroads Boulevard; and Dick’s Sporting Goods at The Promenade Shops in Centerra.