Expansion underway for CASA of Larimer County’s Harmony House

FORT COLLINS — Construction has begun to expand CASA of Larimer County’s base of operations in the historic Harmony House in Fort Collins.

Work will include an addition on the south side of the structure at 3105 E. Harmony Road. The project includes a secured entry for families, accessible bathrooms, training space for CASA and staff offices, which will open more rooms in the original house for family visits.

The project, with work by Collab Architecture and Swift Builders, is expected to be completed in August 2024.

CASA of Larimer County will continue services without interruption, though administrative staff’s on-site schedules may vary as construction progresses.

“The atmosphere of the historic Harmony House is special and enhances the services CASA of Larimer County provides,” Jen Ryan, CASA’s executive director, said in a written statement. “We are so grateful to be able to add to the existing house so that we can continue serving children and families here for many years to come.”

In 2021, CLC received a matching grant from the Noel B. Shuler Foundation to upgrade the security and accessibility of the Harmony House while improving the comfort and usability of the space.