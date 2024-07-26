AARP Colorado awards Fort Collins $20k

AARP Colorado has granted the city of Fort Collins $20,000 among donations throughout Colorado as a challenge to create projects that help adults ages 50 and older, according to a news release.

The grant is part of AARP’s program to invest $3.8 million in 343 organizations nationwide in a variety of projects that increase livability for senior citizens. The organization granted projects in seven other communities.

Fort Collins was the only northern Colorado award-winner: The city will host plumbing 101 workshops and power tool empowerment sessions to build DIY skills among participants, the release stated, to support livability in mobile home parks.

“AARP Colorado is proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements to address long-standing and emerging challenges across our communities,” State Director Sara Schueneman said in the release. “We are committed to working with these local leaders, advocates and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for Coloradans of all ages, especially those 50 and older.”