Big O Tires Fort Collins donates $5K to Coats & Boots

Big O Tires Fort Collins donated $5,000 to Coats & Boots. The check presentation was made on Sept. 25. Pictured below from left to right: Brian Kingsley, Poudre School District superintendent; Don Butler, executive director of North Fort Collins Business Association; and Jim Lautzenheiser, owner of Big O Tires Fort Collins. Courtesy Big O Tires.

FORT COLLINS — Big O Tires Fort Collins has donated $5,000 to Coats & Boots, a fundraiser sponsored by the North Fort Collins Business Association.

The Coats & Boots program has operated for 18 years, beginning with 100 winter coats and boots donated to students at Irish Elementary in 2006, according to a news release. Next year, the program will distribute 1,500 new winter coats, hats, gloves and boots to local elementary students in 28 Poudre School District elementary schools.

“Supporting the Coats & Boots program has always been important to us,” Jim Lautzenheiser, owner of Big O Tires Fort Collins, said in the news release. “We believe that ensuring children in our community have the proper winter gear is essential for their health and happiness, especially during the cold Colorado months.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The North Fort Collins Business Association, in conjunction with Scheels and Jax, purchased the winter gear for the children.