Colorado Companies to Watch summit set for April 17

DENVER — The Colorado Companies to Watch 2025 Summit, Expo and Finalist Reception event will take place April 17 at 650 E. 40th Ave. in Denver.

The summit “is where Colorado’s most innovative companies take center stage as we celebrate our Top CCTW Finalists — the trailblazers redefining industries and shaping the future,” CCTW said on its website. “During this event you can attend our Finalist Expo where you can explore the cutting-edge products and services of Colorado’s next big success stories and connect with the bold leaders behind them.”For more information and to access the summit agenda, visit the event page here.

