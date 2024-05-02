Unstoppable Women’s Conference seeks presenters

GREELEY — The window closes Monday for people interested in giving presentations at the annual Unstoppable Women’s Business Conference.

The all-day conference is Oct. 10, but organizers will begin their program selections after the presentation proposal deadline of Monday.

The conference, presented by the East Colorado Small Business Development Center, will focus on a few key areas that are helpful to women and others operating businesses:

Human resources and culture.

Marketing and sales.

Budgeting, funding and operations.

As noted on the conference website, where people can offer their topics for presentation, presenters will be expected to provide information that directly relates to small-business concerns, the conference theme and professional development.

There should be actionable takeaways from the presentation.

Presenters should plan time for audience questions with 40-45 minutes of actual content.

Sales pitches are not allowed; background information is acceptable but speakers should focus on their topics.

Attendee contact information is not provided, but presenters can collect business cards.

Off-limit topics: politics, religion, business topics related to federally illegal industries. Presentations should also not spark the need for trigger warnings.

The conference, to be held at the Aims Community College Welcome Center, 4901 W. 20th St. in Greeley, is designed for female business operators from throughout Northern Colorado. Information about the conference can be found here.