Woodward Charitable Trust donates $350,000 to Loveland Youth Campus

LOVELAND — The Loveland Youth Campus, a campus-style hub that provides a variety of support services to families, has received a $350,000 grant from the Woodward Charitable Trust.

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center opened its classrooms at the Loveland Youth Campus on March 4, quadrupling its child care capacity in Loveland. Additional programming and services are set to follow.

Located at 2366 E. First St. in Loveland and adjacent to the Boys and Girls Clubs’ Loveland Pulliam Club, the Loveland Youth Campus was spearheaded by United Way of Larimer County, the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center and the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

The first floor of the campus hosts Teaching Tree’s 0-5 child care center and the Boys and Girls Club’s K-12 before and after-school programs.

United Way of Larimer County is leading fundraising for the project.

“Collaborations like this, where Woodward Charitable Trust and United Way of Larimer County work together, truly make anything possible,” Joy Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said in a written statement. “We are thrilled for this expansion of our organizations’ collective commitment to deliver lasting and positive contributions to our community. This investment is a testament to The Woodward Charitable Trust’s commitment to Larimer County and ensures our littlest learners and future workforce are prepared for success in life.”

The second floor of the campus will accommodate a network of nonprofit organizations providing services for children and families, ranging from mental health support to utility and food assistance.

“This innovative concept helps families while supporting economic vitality in the communities where we live and work,” said Kody Braisted, senior vice president of human resources for Woodward and board trustee of the Woodward Charitable Trust. “It aligns perfectly with the mission of the Trust, including supporting education and workforce development, economic vitality, youth and family services, and culture and community. We are looking forward to seeing all the positive impacts that it will have on kids, families, and businesses in the area.”

The Loveland Youth Campus is slated for completion in late 2024.

For additional information, visit www.lovelandyouthcampus.org.