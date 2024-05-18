Human Bean to benefit Sound Affects nonprofit

EVANS — Human Bean Northern Colorado will conduct a “Guest Barista Day,” Thursday, May 23, with 10% of proceeds from a location in Evans benefiting Sounds Affects.

Sound Affects connects professional musicians with elder individuals living in senior care facilities or at home. Through live performances, one-on-one residencies and advocacy, Sound Affects helps address isolation for individuals who cannot access public music in the ways that they wish.

Representatives from Sound Affects will be on site at the 3310 23rd Ave. location from 9 to 11 a.m. to talk to customers and increase awareness of their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the organization.

To learn more about Sound Affects visit https://soundaffectsmusic.org/.