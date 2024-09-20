National nonprofit gives $40k to local pet shelter, clinic

Animal Friends Alliance earned a $40,000 grant to help kittens like these. Courtesy Animal Friends Alliance

FORT COLLINS — Petco Love recently awarded $40,000 to Animal Friends Alliance, an adoption-guarantee local pet shelter that has found homes for 33,000 dogs and cats since 2006.

Petco Love, founded in 1999, is a national nonprofit that has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting, according to a news release.

“Our investment in Animal Friends Alliance is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in the release.

In addition to finding homes for pets, Animal Friends Alliance provides preventative health care including vaccinations, deworming, heartworm testing, feline viral testing, and microchipping. The shelter also offers assistance to low-income families for spaying and neutering services and free supplemental pet food through its Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry.

Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance, said in the release, “We are incredibly honored to receive this life-saving investment from Petco Love. Their partnership empowers us to continue our mission of giving every pet a chance to find a loving home. This investment will help us save more lives and provide the care and love every pet deserves.”

For more information about Animal Friends Alliance, go to SavingAnimalsToday.org. To learn more about Petco Love, go to petcolove.org.