Nonprofit Pretty Brainy to train girls in personal safety in weekend workshop

FORT COLLINS — The nonprofit organization Pretty Brainy, which gives girls real-world math and science experience, will soon give them hands-on training to defend themselves.

The organization has partnered with Model Mugging to offer self-defense training to girls 16 and up in a weekend workshop. The hands-on class will be held from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20 in Fort Collins. Register here. Scholarships are available.

The workshop will teach girls how to fight an assailant; set boundaries; de-escalate conflict; disrupt and stop bullying; identify tactics predators use to target and manipulate; and resolve past trauma.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The workshop is sponsored by Women in Science Network at Colorado State University and KUNC radio.

A one-day class for 12- to 15-year-old girls will also be held in spring 2025. To learn more about Pretty Brainy, subscribe to the organization’s eNews publication.

Contact founder Heidi Olinger with questions or to learn more at 720-203-1749.