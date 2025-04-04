Tregaskis to step down as leader of Eldora resort

NEDERLAND — After 10 years at the helm of Eldora Mountain Resort, Brent Tregaskis will retire May 5 as president and general manager, the resort announced Friday.

Brian Dobias, chief financial officer of Eldora owner Powdr Corp., will serve as the resort’s interim general manager. Utah-based Powdr acquired the resort in 2016 and put it up for sale last summer.

Founded in 1962, Eldora has nearly 700 acres of skiable terrain just west of Nederland’s town limits.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Tregaskis’ four-decade career in the snow-sports industry began in 1984 at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. He then led guest services and food services at Snow Summit in California and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming. He spent 17 years as general manager of Bear Mountain Resort in California before coming to Eldora as general manager in 2015.

Tregaskis also served for 17 years on the board of the California Ski Industry Association and for 10 on the board of Colorado Ski Country USA, where he currently is vice chair. For the past nine years, he also has served on the board of Nederland’s Downtown Development Authority.

“I have had an amazing, challenging and fun career in this business,” Tregaskis said in a prepared statement. “My wife Bonnie and I recognize how lucky we’ve been to live in the beautiful resort towns we have so enjoyed. The past few years have been deeply rewarding. I’m grateful to our entire team, and I’m exceedingly proud of the progress we’ve made. I’m confident that Eldora will continue to thrive.”

While at Eldora, Tregaskis oversaw expansions including installation of the Alpenglow high-speed six-person chairlift, upgraded snowmaking capabilities, expanded parking facilities, and construction of the Caribou Lodge and Ignite Adaptive Sports building.

“Brent’s leadership has elevated Eldora’s standing within the ski community, locally and across Colorado,” Powdr CEO Justin Sibley said in a news release. “He has built a strong team and is leaving Eldora in a healthy position to continue delivering the best ski experience on the Front Range. I commend him for a remarkable and meaningful career and wish him well in retirement.”

Dobias, who previously was interim general manager at Mount Bachelor in Oregon, another resort owned by Powdr and also currently listed for sale, will steer the resort as it navigates “the final stages” of the sales process, according to the news release.

As reported by BizWest in January, the town of Nederland has made a push to acquire the resort in partnership with local investors. The Denver Business Journal reported in December that a number of Boulder County business leaders, including Justin Gold, founder of the Justin’s line of nut butters and snacks, had expressed interest to Nederland officials in partnering with the town on an Eldora deal, the framework of which could involve the establishment of an enterprise fund and a sale of corresponding bonds.

on Facebook on LinkedIn