Pins of Promise bowling fundraiser to support Jobs of Hope

GREELEY — Jobs of Hope is holding a bowling fundraiser called Pins of Promise on May 8 at Chipper’s Lanes, 2454 Eighth Ave. in Greeley.

Money raised at the event will be used to provide “career training, mentorship, and essential support services for formerly incarcerated individuals,” according to a Jobs of Hope news release.

Tickets include two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and soda.

For more information, visit www.jobsofhope.org.

