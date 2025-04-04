Junior League of Fort Collins to close Career Closet

FORT COLLINS — Citing shortages of money and staffing, the Junior League of Fort Collins has decided to shut down its Career Closet on May 31, the end of the league’s fiscal year.

“Unfortunately, as with so many things following the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial and volunteer resources required to sustain this program have exceeded our current capabilities,” league president Nicki Frank wrote in a news release in late March. “Over the past nine months, we have exhaustively searched for another organization to take over the Career Closet, but despite our best efforts, no viable option emerged. After deep reflection and careful consideration, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to sunset the Junior League of Fort Collins Career Closet.”

The organization plans “Clear the Closet” events for the community to receive items of clothing that remain.

“Since its inception in 2009, the Career Closet has served as a pillar of empowerment, confidence and opportunity for women in our community,” Frank wrote. “Through this program, we have provided professional and everyday attire to over 2,700 women, ensuring they had the clothing needed to walk into job interviews, new workplaces and important life events with confidence. Beyond our one-on-one styling appointments, countless more benefited through our public events, which helped distribute high-quality clothing to those in need. Thanks to the dedication of our League members, who volunteered over 10,000 hours, we were able to provide not just clothing but also encouragement, mentorship and a sense of dignity to every woman who walked through our doors.

“Additionally, the Career Closet has played an important role in sustainability efforts, redirecting

thousands of items of clothing from landfills and instead giving them a second life in the hands of those who needed them most,” Frank wrote.

“The true magic of the Career Closet was never just in the clothing. It was in the transformations we witnessed. It was in the smiles of women who saw themselves in a new light, the confidence gained from a perfectly tailored outfit, and the countless stories of resilience and success.”

The Career Closet also partnered with organizations such as the Nappie Project, which provides families in need in Northern Colorado with wipes and diapers for their newborns.

