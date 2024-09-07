Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins donates to Realities for Children

FORT COLLINS — Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins has provided $2,600 to Realities for Children as a result of its annual Indian Demo Days event.

The two-day event, held from Aug. 16-17, invited motorcycle enthusiasts to the dealership to demo ride motorcycles from the 2025 Indian Motorcycle line-up. For each demo ride taken, the dealership committed to donating $20 to Realities for Children.

“We’re huge supporters of Realities for Children and their work supporting children in Northern Colorado,” Jeff Sroufe, general manager of Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins, said in a written statement. “Our involvement in the annual Realities Ride and Rally has been a highlight for over a decade. We’re always amazed by the generosity and camaraderie of the riders who join us to support this incredible local cause.”

More than 130 adrenaline-seeking attendees took advantage of the opportunity to test ride all of the latest Indian Motorcycle models with the official Indian Motorcycle Demo Truck on-site.