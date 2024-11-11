Nonprofit Colorado Youth Outdoors’ Winter Wonderland Goes Green  

FORT COLLINS — Colorado Youth Outdoors’ NoCo Winter Wonderland drive-through Christmas display is going green.

The 15-minute tour features 19 light displays with 500,000 lights. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., from Nov. 28 through Dec. 31, 2024, at 4927 County Road 36, near the intersection of Larimer County Road 5 and Kechter Road in Fort Collins. Tickets are available from coloradoyo.org/events/ for $25 per vehicle, according to a news release.

The annual display, which is a fundraiser for CYO, comes to life on the nonprofit’s 220-acre property. Instead of being gas-powered, the display is all electric this year Area businesses teamed up to convert CYO’s one-mile-long route to quiet, environmentally friendly, all-electric power, the release stated.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Colorado Youth Outdoors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in 2001. CYO bringing kids and parents closer through traditional outdoor recreation, the release stated. For more information, go to coloradoyo.org.

on Facebook on LinkedIn