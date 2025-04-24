BBB honors 4 businesses, 2 nonprofits for ethics

LOVELAND — Four businesses and two nonprofits from Northern Colorado have been named recipients of the 2025 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau Foundation Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

The 27th annual BBB Celebration of Ethics, held Tuesday at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, also featured the announcement of winners of the seventh annual BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship.

The 2025 Torch Award winners in the business category are All-Star Cleaning Service and HighCraft Builders, both based in Fort Collins, as well as Windsor-based DaVinci Sign Systems and Greeley-based T Bare Roofing.

The Torch Award winners in the nonprofit category are Loveland-based Be the Gift and Evans-based Envision, Creative Support for People with Developmental Disabilities.

Winners of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are evaluated and judged by an independent panel composed of board members and past Torch Award winners who review entries based on the four Torch Award for Ethics criteria: character, culture, customers and community. In addition, nonprofit nominees must have met BBB’s 20 standards for charity accountability.

FNBO was the presenting sponsor for the Torch Awards.

“This is one of our largest classes of Torch Award winners in recent years and reflects the high standard of trust and ethics in our region,” Shelley Polansky, BBB regional president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “They represent exemplary role models for other organizations to look at whether they have been in business for years or are just starting out.”

The BBB Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship celebrate emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of character, generate a culture that is authentic about its mission and genuinely connect with their community.

The 2025 Spark Award winners included Fort Collins-based Savvy Strategic Partners, as well as a pair of companies from Wyoming: Laramie-based Range Community Insurance and Gillette-based Sprout and Scale Marketing.

“This year’s group of Spark Award winners are a great representation of the strength and diversity of entrepreneurial spirit in our region,” Polansky said. “These three organizations are shining examples of small businesses that help grow and enrich communities throughout Northern Colorado and Wyoming.”

Applications for the 28th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics and the 2026 BBB Spark Awards will open later this year.

Those needing more information can contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens, the foundation’s vice president for marketing and communications, at [email protected] or 970-488-2048.

The 2026 BBB Celebration of Ethics will be held April 21, 2026.

The BBB Foundation’s goal is to provide ethics based assessment, training and recognition programs for businesses, consumers, nonprofits and students in Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

