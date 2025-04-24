AI company nVoq names Michael Quinn to executive role

BOULDER — nVoq Inc., a Boulder company that provides AI-powered voice-enabled solutions for the health care industry, has appointed Michael Quinn as vice president of strategic business development.

Quinn will spearhead initiatives to drive growth beyond nVoq’s core in-home health market, according to a press release.

“Michael brings deep expertise in building and scaling high-impact ISV and channel partner ecosystems,” Dawn Iddings, chief revenue officer of nVoq, said in a statement. “His proven ability to cultivate strategic alliances and drive partner-led growth will be instrumental as we advance our position and expand into new markets across the healthcare landscape.”

Quinn will lead efforts to expand into markets beyond home health and hospice, including skilled nursing, behavioral health and specialties such as radiology.

The company’s AI-powered platform is designed to streamline workflows and reduce clinician burden.

“What attracted me to nVoq was the integrity and vision of the leadership team, the strength of its technology, and the opportunity to evolve long-standing partnerships into new, impactful collaborations,” Quinn said in a statement. “nVoq is a recognized leader in AI-powered voice recognition, and just as importantly, a company that prioritizes and invests in its partner ecosystem. As ambient technology expands into new use cases, nVoq is uniquely positioned to support that growth through our purpose-built large language models. We are committed to helping our partners deliver greater value to their end-users and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their solutions.”

Quinn has held leadership roles at Greenway Health, IVANS, gloStream and Inovalon.

