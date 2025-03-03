Michigan company acquires Erie ice machine company

ERIE –Michigan-based Easy Ice, an ice machine rental company, has taken over the operations of Carefree Ice LLC in Erie, marking the company’s second acquisition of the year.

Established in 2012, Carefree Ice leases commercial ice machines, ice storage bins, ice dispensers and water filter systems for the restaurant industry.

Colorado remains a key market for Easy Ice, which has been working consistently to boost operations in Colorado to enhance its presence and improve its customer experience, according to a news release. Easy Ice is headquartered in Michigan and provides ice machines rentals to a variety of industries.

“I look forward to the opportunities for future expansion in Colorado,” said Darren Boruff, chief acquisitions officer at Easy Ice in Scottsdale, Arizona. “This new addition will allow us to improve our customers’ service as we continue to increase density throughout the region, and I’m thrilled to see what our team can do as we continue to grow throughout the United States.”

Easy Ice broke into the Pacific Northwest market in January, acquiring the ice machine rental division of Rose’s Equipment & Supply in Portland, Oregon.

With over 37,000 machines under their management across 47 states, Easy Ice has made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US.

Carefree Ice customers can expect a smooth transition as their service changes hands to the ice machine experts at Easy Ice, the release stated.

