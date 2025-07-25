BizWest announces 2025 Women of Distinction

Twelve women from Northern Colorado will be recognized with this year’s Women of Distinction awards, a BizWest program to acknowledge the contributions of female leaders in the region.

The 12, selected by previous recipients of the award, represent multiple categories of business and nonprofit activity.

The awards will be given out at an event to be held from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Marriott Hotel, 350 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins.

Those to be honored, along with their categories of award, include:

Banking and Finance: Becky Ezzell, founder and owner, Keep Smart Books.

Business and Business Services: Deana Lemos-Garcia, human resources manager, Hensel Phelps.

Education: Keiko Krahnke, professor of management, Montfort College of Business, University of Northern Colorado.

Emerging Leader: Brittany Smith, community engagement manager, Weld Food Bank.

Exceptional Volunteer: Alyssa Wells, coordinator, Loveland Business Partnership.

Government, Energy and Utilities: Tricia Canonico, member, Fort Collins City Council.

Health Care: Anjanette Mosebar, vice president for human resources, UCHealth.

Leading Lady: Paula Edwards

Manufacturing: Carrie Pelton, vice president for operations, wireless semiconductor division, Broadcom.

Nonprofit: Sarah Swanty, executive director, Animal Friends Alliance.

Outstanding Mentor: Terri Pappas, board member, Greeley Dream Team.

Real Estate: Erin Brady, broker, C3 Real Estate Solutions.

