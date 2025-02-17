Snack maker Quinn hires executives

BOULDER — Organic food company Quinn Foods LLC, which operates under the trade name Quinn Snacks, recently hired Heather Cooper as chief sales officer and Beth Hunsicker Parker as vice president of marketing, and promoted Randy Anderson to the role of chief supply-chain and operations officer.

“These leadership changes mark a transformative moment for Quinn,” Quinn CEO Al Matulis said in a prepared statement. “Heather, Beth, and Randy each bring invaluable expertise that will enhance our strategic capabilities and accelerate our ability to scale while staying true to our mission.”

