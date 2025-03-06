Vero buys Montana broadband company

BOULDER — VFN Holdings Inc., a Boulder fiber infrastructure company and broadband internet provider that does business as Vero Networks and Vero Fiber, recently acquired Montana Digital LLC, a fiber broadband company that operates in Montana under the MtnMax brand.

“The acquisition marks a key milestone in Vero’s growth, extending its footprint into Montana while strengthening its position as a multi-state (fiber-to-the-premises internet) provider,” Vero said in a news release. “Montana Digital has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality fiber internet to residential and commercial customers, supported by a purpose-built network in Flathead County (Montana). Vero will continue operating these assets under the MtnMax brand, ensuring seamless service continuity while enhancing network capabilities.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Montana Digital to the Vero family,” Vero CEO Sunita Krishna said in the release. “Montana Digital has built an impressive fiber broadband business, and we are excited to build upon its success. This acquisition aligns with our strategy of partnering with regional providers to scale operations while maintaining a strong local presence.”

Vero recently secured access to more than $100 million dollars in additional credit that Vero said it will use to expand its network to new markets.

The company boosted its existing $100 million credit facility to $240 million last month. Vero has also raised a significant amount of capital through equity financing, including an $80 million round last fall led by Delta-v Capital and funds managed by Hamilton Lane.

