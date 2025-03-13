Underwater LiDAR company 3D at Depth acquired

LONGMONT — 3D at Depth Inc., a Longmont company that develops underwater laser measurement technology, will soon be acquired by Canadian firm Kraken Robotics Inc., in a deal worth about $17 million.

The acquisition of 3D at Depth, which employs 56 people and specializes in light detection and ranging, or LiDAR technology, is expected to close in April.

Kraken develops subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems.

“The acquisition of 3D at Depth builds upon Kraken’s expertise in subsea optical systems, developed through our SeaVision product line, and significantly expands our subsea service offering by adding high-value, high-margin solutions that feature differentiated capabilities,” Kraken CEO Greg Reid said in a prepared statement. “With 3D at Depth, we are acquiring an industry leader with an established customer base, strong gross margins, and gain an expanded presence in the United States, with new offices in Texas and Colorado.”

