TiFin sells stake in Paralel Technologies

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC, a Boulder-based financial technology umbrella company, has offloaded its ownership stake in Paralel Technologies LLC to SLCT Holdings LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but TiFin said that the sale “yielded substantial returns, with TiFin realizing more than 30 times its initial capital investment.”

Denver-based Paralel develops technology platforms for investment funds and asset managers.

“I have deep gratitude to TiFin for their unwavering support since our launch,” Paralel CEO Jeremy May said in a prepared statement. “The investment, resources, and invaluable mentorship provided by Vinay Nair and the TiFin team has been instrumental in our journey, allowing us to reach the scale we enjoy today.”