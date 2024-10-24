Premier Members Credit Union opens new Longmont branch

LONGMONT — Broomfield-based Premier Members Credit Union opened a new branch this week at 1425 S. Airport Road in Longmont.

“The 1,669-square-foot redesigned space is the second within PMCU’s network to feature fully electronic kiosks,” PMCU said in a news release. “They can perform most basic transactions, like depositing or withdrawing funds.”

The South Airport Road branch is PMCU’s second in Longmont. Premier has other Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Erie, Estes Park, Firestone, Gunbarrel, Louisville and Westminster.

Premier is in the process of merging with Wichita, Kansas-headquartered Meritrust Credit Union.

The deal, which the parties hope to consummate early next year, is expected to result in a combined organization with about 200,000 members, 33 branches, 650 employees and nearly $4 billion in total assets.

PMCU plans to retain its Colorado credit union charter, but rename the organization on the charter level Meritrust Credit Union. PMCU’s Colorado branches will keep their Premier Members branding.

The combined organization will retain administrative offices in both Wichita and Broomfield.

