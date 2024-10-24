Nasdaq warns S&W Seed over late annual report

LONGMONT — Nasdaq compliance officials warned S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) this month that the late filing of its annual report could result in the company being delisted from the stock exchange.

“The Company has 60 days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Filing Requirement for consideration by Nasdaq,” S&W said this week in a regulatory disclosure. “The Company intends to timely submit a plan, including, but not limited to, a timeline in which the Form 10-K will be filed.”

The company’s fiscal year ended on June 30, and typically annual reports must be filed within 90 days. S&W Seed said in late September that it expected to file its report and hold a conference call with investors and analysts in early October. That has yet to happen.

“The delayed filing is due to the voluntary plan of administration (“VA”) S&W Seed Company Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, adopted on July 24, 2024, and the additional time required to complete and compile the necessary financial information related to the potential outcome(s) of the VA process, and its impact on related disclosures throughout the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and required to prepare a complete filing,” S&W said last month.

