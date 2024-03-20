Mad Capital launches new $50M fund to invest in regenerative farms

BOULDER — Mad Capital, a finance company that invests in regenerative farms, recently launched its Perennial Fund II, which seeks to raise $50 million.

“We are aiming to build a bridge between two distant worlds that need one another to transition our food system — Wall Street and organic farmers,” Mad Capital CEO Brandon Welch said in a prepared statement. “Providing farmers with access to capital gives humanity a shot at producing an abundance of healthy food while being ecologically accountable to our working lands and those that steward them.”

The PF II has early commitments from investors including Builders Vision, The Rockefeller Foundation, the Schmidt Family Foundation, Zellis Family Foundation, Zarpet Family Foundation, Matthew Zell Family Foundation, Lacebark Investments.

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

“Mad Capital is playing an integral role in the transition to regenerative organic agriculture. Through their innovative and holistic approach, they are providing capital to farmers who have been overlooked and underserved by traditional capital markets, while their broader platform also offers technical assistance, market access, and a sense of community,” said Sara Balawajder, Director, Investments at Builder’s Vision. “We’re excited about Perennial Fund II and its potential to de-risk this space and open up capital market access more widely to farmers looking to transition their practices.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2024 BizWest Media LLC.