Boulder investor Snow Peak Capital acquires TurbineAero

BOULDER — Private equity investor Snow Peak Capital LLC recently acquired TurbineAero Inc., a Phoenix-based provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services focused on aircraft auxiliary power units.

“We are excited to partner with Snow Peak to invest in the next phase of TurbineAero’s growth and continue to deliver world-class services to our global client base. We look forward to maintaining our position as the leader in independent APU MRO services and aeroengines component repair and manufacturing,” TurbineAero CEO Peter Gille said in a prepared statement.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, Snow Peak invests in lower-middle market business services, technology and industrial firms.

In 2022 Snow Peak bought a controlling stake in Dalco Nonwovens LLC and Global Felt Technologies Inc., textile manufacturers in North Carolina and South Carolina, respectively.

